ETHPad (ETHPAD) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. ETHPad has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $240,786.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00182824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00195007 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00472460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00038844 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,389.18 or 1.98820721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.