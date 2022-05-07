Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $206.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been battling pandemic-induced restrictions in the Asia/Pacific region. During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, organic sales fell in mid-single-digits across Mainland China, as a sharp decline in brick-and-mortar sales offset online growth. Although management believes that the ongoing restrictions in China are temporary, it expects these headwinds to have a greater impact on fiscal fourth-quarter results relative to the third quarter. The company revised its fiscal 2022 outlook downward as impressive year-to-date performance is likely to be countered with added headwinds affecting the fiscal fourth-quarter view. That being said, The Estee Lauder Companies has been benefiting from the growing Skin Care business for a while now.”

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EL. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.95.

NYSE EL traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $240.30. 1,833,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $227.49 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $17,183,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 381.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 136.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 886.4% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.