EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $465.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.17.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE EPAM traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $347.00. 1,625,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.