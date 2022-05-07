EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,157,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 278,689 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $280,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock traded up $8.80 on Friday, hitting $132.22. 7,042,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,767. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $132.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

