Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

WATT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

WATT opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,479.90% and a negative return on equity of 98.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 2,038.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Energous by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

