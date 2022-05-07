Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.17)-(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.56 million.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.