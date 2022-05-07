Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.23) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($16.44) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($32.48) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.73) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,375.20 ($29.67).

LON:EDV opened at GBX 2,050 ($25.61) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,965.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,824.02. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($18.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,176 ($27.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.74.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

