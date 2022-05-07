Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDV. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$707.11.

Shares of EDV opened at C$32.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$25.56 and a 1-year high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

