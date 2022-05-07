Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 16,669 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 121,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.93. 2,728,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.22. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

