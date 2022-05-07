Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.00. 1,625,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,072. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.84. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

