Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 169,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 398,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 148,582 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMEH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Apollo Medical stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. 357,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

