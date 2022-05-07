Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,824,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,051. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

