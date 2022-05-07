Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 34,120 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,660. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

