Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

IAT stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 272,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,877. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

