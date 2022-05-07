Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $9,174,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMG traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,175. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

