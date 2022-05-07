Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $42,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.01. 3,262,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

