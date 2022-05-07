Emercoin (EMC) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $8,737.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050975 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,242,708 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.