EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Announces Earnings Results

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,569. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EMCORE by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EMCORE by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 830.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

