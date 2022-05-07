Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.57%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

