Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.31. 4,307,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.41 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

