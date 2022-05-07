Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 7,353 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of HON traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,624,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

