Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 6,616 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 594.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,701,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,208. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

