Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $16.40 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.16% of Aspen Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $38,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.25. 358,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $170.16. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

