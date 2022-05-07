Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $17.86 Million Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,720 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 112,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

