Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. 509,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

