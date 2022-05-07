EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

SATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 460,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

