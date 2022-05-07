Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average of $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

