Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after acquiring an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,999 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. 4,843,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,765. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

