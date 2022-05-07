Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $20.64. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.
The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.
Dnb Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)
