Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,913. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.24. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

