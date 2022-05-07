Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,210 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.26. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.42 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

