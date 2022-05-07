DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$1.85 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.59.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 168,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 78.05%. The business had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.