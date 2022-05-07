Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,713,000 after buying an additional 95,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after buying an additional 139,554 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.08. 1,081,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,191. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average of $152.18.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

