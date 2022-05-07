Difesa Capital Management LP Takes Position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBAXU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,653,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBAXU remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.