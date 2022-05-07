Difesa Capital Management LP Takes $757,000 Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000.

TOACU remained flat at $$10.16 on Friday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

