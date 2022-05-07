Difesa Capital Management LP Takes $566,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 594.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,208. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.