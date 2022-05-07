Difesa Capital Management LP Takes $43,000 Position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Yatra Online by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 404,740 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yatra Online by 41.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yatra Online by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YTRA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,159. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

