Difesa Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 713,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 91,078 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,950,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,155,808. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

