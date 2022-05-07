Difesa Capital Management LP Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Founder SPAC makes up 2.5% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Difesa Capital Management LP owned 0.95% of Founder SPAC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Founder SPAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 58,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Founder SPAC has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

