Difesa Capital Management LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCACU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,120,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCACU remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.53.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

