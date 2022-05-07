Difesa Capital Management LP Invests $474,000 in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,510 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 769,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 68.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 679,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after purchasing an additional 275,588 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.82. 4,000,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 over the last quarter.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

