Difesa Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 146,900 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 146,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Black Stone Minerals makes up 1.0% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

BSM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 618,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 168.75%.

BSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

