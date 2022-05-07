DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,356. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

