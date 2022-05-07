DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.
Shares of DMAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. 91,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,766. The company has a market cap of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
