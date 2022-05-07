DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.38. 423,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DHX. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DHI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.