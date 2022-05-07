Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.00 ($48.42).

DUE stock opened at €24.86 ($26.17) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($46.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.59.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

