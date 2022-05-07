Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $70.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.82.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.