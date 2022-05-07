Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Price Target to €76.00

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €84.00 ($88.42) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

Shares of BESIY stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.41 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 56.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $3.1198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.51%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.