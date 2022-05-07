Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.84. 10,356,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

