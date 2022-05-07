Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $492,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,534. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

